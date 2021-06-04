Kiwifruit company Seeka announces expansion for 2022; Pukenga development delayed

The total investment is forecast to be $20 million. Photo / File

Seeka will build and commission a new kiwifruit packing machine in Te Puke, replacing a 25-year-old machine in the process.

An additional 650,000 static trays of cool storage will be constructed at the adjacent Transcool site by demolishing a smaller cool store.

Seeka forecasts the total investment for the MAF RODA packing machine and cool store to be $20 million, they announced in a statement.

The packing machine will be built in the KKP packhouse situated at Maketu Corner, Te Puke.

"The company expects the MAF RODA to deliver significant production efficiencies and a commensurate increase in total trays packed," Seeka said.

"Minimal modifications will be made to the KKP building other than the construction of additional curing canopy.

"The project is expected to be commissioned in time for the 2022 harvest."

Meanwhile, the new cool store will include additional pre-cooling capacity to handle the increased production.

It will be a high-efficiency store too, with five-high pallet racking, high air movement and automation.

Seeka chief executive Michael Franks said the project was expected to meet increasing and committed fruit volumes.

It would also provide the company with sufficient capacity over the next two years.

The investment would give Seeka more time to consider its capacity options moving forward, including the potential for a new packhouse on the Pukenga Orchard site.