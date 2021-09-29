Kiwicoast Lions yarn bomb Fairhaven School tree

Pupils from Fairhaven School with the yarn bombed tree.

One tree on Fairhaven School grounds is not like the others.

Last week Julie Gallagher, Diane Watson, Christine Campbell and Michelle Cliff from Kiwicoast Lions yarn bombed the tree - recreating the design they had used on a tree during Greerton's annual Yarn Bombing Competition.

Students were all aflutter as they watched the prize-winning design take shape, featuring a mass of butterflies in all the colours of the rainbow.

This year's yarn bombing competition theme was Colour My World and the Te Puke club's artwork won the public vote category.

Kiwicoast Lions are supporting the charity Pyjamas for Kids, run through The Hub Te Puke, with $500 of the $750 prizemoney going towards the purchase of warm pyjamas for local kids. The other $250 will be used by the club for its ongoing work in the community.

School principal Paul Hunt said there have already been lots of comments from students and teachers about the new addition.

''The comments are how fantastic it is to have everything up on the tree and they are quite amazed by it.''

He thanked the Kiwicoast Lions for their contribution to the school.