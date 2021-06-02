Kiwicoast Lions hold rock hunt ahead of book fair

From the left, Monty Coates, Chloe Elliston and Nina Cliff are excited about the rock hunt in the lead up to the Te Puke Kiwicoast Lions' book fair.

From the left, Monty Coates, Chloe Elliston and Nina Cliff are excited about the rock hunt in the lead up to the Te Puke Kiwicoast Lions' book fair.

Not normally associated with books, this year rocks - painted rocks to be precise - will be part of the Kiwicoast Lions' annual book sale.

This week, ahead of the long weekend, club members have been out and about hiding painted rocks in several parks and reserves around the town.

Aimed at children, anyone who finds one can take it along to the club's annual book sale that runs from June 11-13 and claim a free book. Not only that, they will get to keep the painted rock.

The rocks will have a pink Lion Book Fair sticker on them and will be placed in Te Puke Skateboard Park, Jubilee Park, Fairhaven Park, the Village Green Maketū, McLoughlin Park, Litt Park, Ben Keys Park and Gordon St Reserve.

Macy Elliston (left) and Olive Cliff with some of the painted rocks that will be hidden in parks around Te Puke.

This will be the Kiwicoast Lions' 26th year of running a book sale, although planned celebrations for the 25th sale last year didn't take place due to uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

President Helen Potter says the result of not having a sale last year is that this year there will be more books on offer than ever.

''And the quality of the books is certainly a lot better,'' she says.

The sale is the club's major annual fundraiser.

In the past money has gone to Te Puke Junior Football Club, Te Puke Gymsport and the Graeme Dingle Foundation to be used for programmes in Te Puke schools as well as to help fund Spirit of Adventure experiences and assist Te Puke Scouts with building renovations.

Te Puke High School 1st XV help unload books ahead of the sale and load unsold books at the end.

''They do a great job, and without them we couldn't do it,'' says Helen.

As well as books there will be magazines, CDs, DVDs, records, jigsaws and children's games for sale.

The Details

What: Te Puke Kiwicoast Lions Book Fair

When: June 11 8am-6pm, June 12 9am-5pm, June 13 9am-3pm.

Where: Te Puke Memorial Hall