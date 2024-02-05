Manawa is one of the kiwi previously named as a result of Zespri’s partnership with Ōtānewainuku Kiwi Trust.

Two new kiwi chicks have names — one after an admired Zespri employee, the other after one of the destination ports for kiwifruit.

Last month Zespri asked the public to help choose a name for a new chick via LinkedIn and Facebook, and also asked Zespri’s own people to submit their name suggestions.

One of the chicks has been named Kobe — after the Japanese port — while the second chick has been named Jack after Zespri employee Jacqueline (Jack) Abbot who died in 2018. As well as being known for her cheeky nature, she was a big supporter of the trust.

This year marks the seventh year of Zespri’s partnership with the Bay of Plenty’s Ōtānewainuku Kiwi Trust, a group of community volunteers assisting the kiwi population just beyond the kiwifruit heartland of Te Puke.

It recovers eggs from the forest, hatches them at the National Kiwi Hatchery in Rotorua, raises them at a creche until they are less susceptible to predators, and releases them into the pest-controlled area of Ōtānewainuku Forest.

Zespri has named several kiwis over the years, with Kobe and Jack to join the Zespri crew, who include Toddy, Manawa, Koura, Izzy and Sonny, who are all thriving at Ōtānewainuku Forest.

Zespri head of global public affairs Michael Fox says it’s fantastic to welcome Kobe and Jack to the Zespri whānau.

“We’re really proud to support the Ōtānewainuku Kiwi Trust, which takes amazing care of our native kiwi and helps to increase the survival rate of our most precious bird — which is also our fruit’s namesake.

“Not only does the trust help out our national bird, they also work extremely hard to improve biodiversity in the Ōtānewainuku Forest, which is surrounded by kiwifruit orchards in Te Puke in the Bay of Plenty where 80 per cent of New Zealand kiwifruit is grown.”

Ōtānewainuku Kiwi Trust’s David Brown says: “As a volunteer organisation, we rely on the generosity of partners such as Zespri to help fund the latest transmitting gear for kiwi tracking, or helicopters to assist with kiwi recovery and hatching operations at the National Kiwi Hatchery. It’s fantastic to have this support and welcome two new Zespri-named kiwi chicks at Ōtānewainuku.”