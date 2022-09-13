A typical congested morning on Turret Rd in Tauranga. Photo / George Novak



OPINION

Tauranga - home of beautiful beaches, usually great weather, and two of New Zealand's three toll roads.

And it could also become home to the country's first congestion charges. What a depressing achievement to aspire to.

The charges, also known as road pricing, have been touted by city transport bosses as means to get more people out of cars on city roads already saturated with traffic.

Bay of Plenty Public Transport Committee chairman Andrew von Dadelszen's statement that Tauranga people are "wedded" to their cars is bang on.

While I would love to see more people on bikes and buses, I understand the local love affair with cars. They are convenient, ready to go whenever and you can carry goods you simply can't on a bike. I get it.

But I find it ironic the loudest and most frequent complainers about the city's dreadful traffic situation seem to primarily be the people creating it. Drivers add to the congestion by sitting in their cars, often alone, crawling one metre at a time while spewing out carbon emissions.

Think of the space that person and their vehicle could create if they were carpooling, riding a bike, or on the bus instead.

It's easy to say "if you don't like the traffic, then don't be a part of it" and many of us could and should do better. But for some, there will simply be no other option and I sympathise with them.

I believe we are being let down by a lacklustre public transport system.

A reduced timetable, maintained by a shortage of bus drivers, means even bus advocates such as myself hardly venture on board these days. Others I've spoken to find the bus routes do not come close enough to their homes, or they live in Pāpāmoa and do not relish having to sit on a bus for an hour and swap buses halfway through.

Other potential bus users may have been spooked by incidents of violence in recent months. These are all very valid and understandable reasons.

In my view, express bus routes and more frequent buses would help but the phrase "putting lipstick on a pig" comes to mind.

Recent talk around more imaginative options like on-demand buses or park-and-ride is promising, and things appear to be happening - slowly.

But if councils are serious about pursuing congestion charging, then Tauranga needs a public transport overhaul to meet the needs of those willing to but not using the services.

Bringing in congestion charging without this vital groundwork to offer reasonable transport alternatives would, in my view, be a rort.

Congestion charging is the nuclear option, and right now, we are not ready for it.