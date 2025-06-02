“Throughout my time in the classroom, I saw many students come to high school with very little understanding or confidence in science,” Duggan said.

In 2012, an Education Review Office report found 73% of New Zealand’s primary schools were not doing science very well, she said.

“I was quite horrified and decided something needed to be done.”

She quit her job and set up the not-for-profit organisation House of Science in 2014, with the mission to ensure science education was accessible, engaging and effective for primary school students.

After quitting her teaching job, Duggan spent a few months doing market research and visiting primary school principals to better understand the issue at hand.

“I realised that the two biggest barriers to getting quality science into our primary schools were the lack of teacher confidence and the lack of resources.

“We are a charity that delivers science resource kits to primary schools all over New Zealand and the kits allow teachers in our primary schools to deliver hands-on science lessons.”

She created the kits in fish bins full of all the equipment needed and instructions.

Chris Duggan quit her teaching job and set up the not-for-profit organisation House of Science in 2014. Photo / Brydie Thompson

She set up what she called a “library system” where teachers could select one of 43 different resource kits to borrow for two weeks.

An example is the “Moo to You” kit, which is all about dairy science.

“Students will grow some pasture in little trays, and they make silage, and they explore the digestive system of cows versus humans and look at different milks.”

It will arrive at their doorstep, and the teacher will have two weeks to do all the experiments before the kit is returned and topped up for the next teacher.

Chris Duggan's House of Science provides kits to hundreds of schools around New Zealand. Photo / File

Duggan lived in Tauranga from 2006 to 2022, before moving to Ātiamuri, south of Rotorua. She still often commuted to work in the Tauranga office in Judea.

“It all started in the Western Bay and has turned into a semi-national initiative now. We’re in a third of all [primary] schools in the country.

“Every fortnight, between 40,000 and 50,000 students are doing science with our resource kits. It goes to show that teachers absolutely love it.”

There was still huge demand, and the kits had a waiting list.

House of Science has provided more than 200,000 students with bilingual, curriculum-aligned science kits delivered to hundreds of schools across New Zealand.

Duggan said she was extremely humbled and surprised when she was told about her recognition in the King’s Birthday Honours.

“I had to tell my husband, and he was not surprised, unlike me. He is very pleased that the programme is receiving recognition.”