Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

King’s Birthday Honours 2025: Chris Duggan’s services to science

Ayla Yeoman
By
Reporter·SunLive·
3 mins to read

House of Science founder Chris Duggan demonstrates a resource kit in 2023. Video / Bay of Plenty Times

Living in Holland for the first 12 years of her life gave Chris Duggan a “good foundation” in science.

She said she was really privileged, and when she moved to New Zealand in 1979, she was shocked to notice her peers were not at the same level as her in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times