The Thames-Coromandel District Council Mayor Len Salt was on hand to officiate at the planting. Photo / Jim Birchall

Thames joined other towns across the motu (nation) in celebrating the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla by planting a pōhutukawa tree and unveiling a plaque in Victoria Park on Saturday 6 May.

A small crowd gathered at the event, officiated by Thames-Coromandel District Council Mayor Len Salt, who said in planting the tree: “We pay tribute to one thousand years of history - and that’s kind of special.”

Salt referenced the sometimes-fractious relations between New Zealand and the monarchy. “This history of Aotearoa and Britain has had a troubled past, but [is] now in a place where the future of our country is firmly in our own hands. King Charles, and her majesty Queen Elizabeth before him, have always made it clear that if New Zealand wanted to become a republic, they would support that decision.”

The plaque and pōhutukawa tree that commemorated the King and Queen Consort's coronation. Photo / Jim Birchall

The planting of a pōhutukawa was “at the request of King Charles”, said Salt, who added the King “is well-known for his support of the natural world”, before encouraging those present to come and spread mulch around the tree that can live in its coastal environment for up to a millennium.

In a light-hearted moment, Salt said he would continue to extend a formal invitation to the reigning monarch to visit the Coromandel as first proposed by retired former Thames-Coromandel Mayor Sandra Goudie.

Salt said he would write to Buckingham Palace again to let them know “the billy is on, scones are in the oven, and the marmalade sandwiches are on the way”.



