Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Kieran Madden: Half-right no substitute for the whole truth

3 minutes to read

National Party leader Judith Collins said people's weight was their responsibility, something Kieran Madden disagrees is the whole truth. Photo / Andrew Warner

Bay of Plenty Times
By: Kieran Madden

OPINION

"A problem well-defined is a problem half-solved," the saying goes.

Caricatures of complex problems on the other hand, lead us to bitter, divisive debates and no closer to solutions.

We certainly weren't anywhere near

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.