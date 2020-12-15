Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Kelly Makiha: Don't take stuff that isn't yours

2 minutes to read

Taking stuff that's not yours is a problem that can start when you're young. Photo / File

Kelly Makiha
By:

Multimedia journalist

OPINION

At school, there she'd be. Let's call her Linda.

I had the best pens - with the premier being the gold metallic one, closely followed by the black calligraphy.

Whenever it was time to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.