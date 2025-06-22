Resident Jane Richards, who spoke at a hearing of submissions on Wednesday, captured the overwhelming sentiment of submissions.

“We must stand up for our rights. This is our town. If we let other councils in to deal with local issues, we will lose our town,” she said.

Councils have a September 3 deadline to submit their water services plan to the Department of Internal Affairs, which will determine whether they meet criteria, which includes being able to show that they are financially sustainable.

A report to the council by chief executive Morgan Godfery said the community had been provided with robust, audited financial data showing the council was able to continue to maintain and renew water infrastructure via depreciation funds and borrowing.

This included replacing the wastewater reticulation system in the next nine years.

A 30-year infrastructure plan provided further assurance of the council’s ongoing focus on maintaining and renewing three waters infrastructure, including reservoir replacement.

The council is halfway through a project to replace the entire drinking water reticulation system and remains well within its maximum debt levels.

The council resolved to opt for the in-house water services structure.

It also resolved that the council continue to explore collaboration opportunities with its partners in Rotorua Lakes, Whakatāne and Ōpōtiki district councils.

- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.