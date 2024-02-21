NZ Wrestling representative Suraj Singh, from Katikati. Photo / NZME

Katikati Olympic Freestyle Wrestling Club’s Suraj Singh is looking to add “Olympic representative” to his wrestling resume after his win in Guam.

After successfully winning the national championships in October late year, Singh put himself in selection sight by winning the 57kg title at this month’s Oceania Championships in Guam.

The Commonwealth Games bronze medallist - Suraj placed third in the 57kg category at the 2022 Games in Birmingham -has one final qualifying tournament to complete in, which is likely to be his toughest assignment yet. He must place in the top two at the African/Oceania Olympic qualifying tournament in Egypt next month.

Suraj, 25, has dedicated himself to the Olympic goal and is currently training in India as part of the build-up to the Egypt tournament.

“I was so proud to be the first one to make it to the Commonwealth Games. I would love to add ‘Olympian’ [to my accolades] as well,” he says.

Club coach Ross Tanner thinks he is ready to take the next step.

“He has focused on making the Olympics, and with the international experience he has gained over the last few years, he has gone from strength to strength.”

Suraj started wrestling at the age of 11 and tributes his success to his coach and parents.

“My dad goes to every one of my competitions, both in New Zealand and overseas. As an ex-wrestler himself, he loves the sport as much as I do.”