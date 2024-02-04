Men at work with the new thicknesser.

To onlookers, it is a shed.

To local men of Katikati, it is a common space to gather with others with similar interests to create, build, learn, meet new people and chat.

The key benefit of Katikati MenzShed is having a purposeful space to gather. Although all ages are welcome, MenzShed’s main purpose is to give older, retired men a place to share skills, experiences, stories, laugh and offer support to each other in various and meaningful ways.

The Katikati MenzShed also benefits the wider community through commissioned projects. Along with this, the men themselves gain pride in community service, broader friendship groups, and companionship.

The MenzShed was displaced from its previous site a number of years ago but Katikati College offered its premises for after school and Saturday use as a temporary solution.

The MenzShed, in collaboration with the Community Van and Community Patrol organisations, successfully responded to an expression of interest sought by Western Bay District Council for the building of a community facility on a vacant piece of council land.

Chairman Don Mossop says they can now continue doing jobs for the community for years to come.

Unpacking at the new premises.

“Katikati people are highly appreciative of the work we do. We have assisted the local play centre, council, Katch Katikati and Grow On Katikati with projects over the last few years,” Mossop said.

“We have men with a wide range of skills, years of experience and the time to utilise their skills and knowledge to help with smaller jobs that are often not a priority for tradies.”

The shed has set up an annual scholarship to help a Katikati College student who is moving on to an apprenticeship.

“Through a scholarship, we can provide some support to a young person starting out and show them their community backs them.”

TECT gave $100,000 to Western Bay of Plenty District Council to go towards the new facility. TECT also provided a $17,853 grant to Katikati MenzShed for their replacement spiral thicknesser and a new dust extractor.





The details

What: Katikati MenzShed new building

Where: 33 Middlebrook Drive, Katikati

When: Open Monday, Thursday, and Saturday from 9am onwards

Contact: kkmenzshed@gmail.com



