Last week, members of three local marae visited the Katikati Medical Centre to bless the clinic, Tuapiro marae chairman and spokesman for Timoti’s whānau, Shaan Kingi, said.

Kingi, also a trustee of Ōtāwhiwhi Marae, said the tangi was a “highly emotional” farewell for those who attended, including staff from the clinic who tried to save Timoti.

Tuapiro Marae chairman Shaan Kingi.

The following day, about 30 members of three Katikati Marae – Tuapiro, Ōtāwhiwhi Marae and Te Rereatukahia – visited the centre to share a blessing.

Western Bay of Plenty District Council staff also attended the ceremony.

Te Rereatukahia Marae’s principal hapū is Ngāi Tamawhariua of Ngāi Te Rangi iwi.

Kingi said blessing the medical centre staff’s whare (house) was a “very important” part of the healing process and “very emotional” for all involved.

“We were mindful that the clinic was still operating and when we blessed the house, all the patients bowed their heads in a sign of respect.

“It’s clear lots of people in the wider community have been affected by this beautiful boy’s death.”

Dog attack victim Timothy Tu’uaki Rolleston-Byran, 4, of Katikati, was killed on Friday, March 28, 2025.

Kingi said “one of the beautiful things” that came from Timoti’s death was bringing tangata whenua in the northern end of Tauranga Moana and the medical centre staff closer together.

“A lovely relationship has blossomed from this tragedy,” he said.

“The blessing was about bringing our love and support to the staff to help them to be able to carry on with the important work they do for our community.”

Kingi thanked all those who had supported Timoti’s family, who were still “navigating their way through the healing process”. He asked on their behalf for private time to grieve.

A temporary rāhui (temporary ritual prohibition) placed on an area near where the attack happened has also been lifted.

A council spokeswoman confirmed the council’s Kaupapa Māori team attended both the lifting of the rāhui and the medical centre blessing.

“One of our animal services officers also attended the lifting of the rāhui,” she said.

The council’s animal services team seized three dogs, with the owner’s consent, on the day of the attack. The dogs were destroyed last week.

They were an American bulldog cross, a border collie-mastiff cross and a Staffordshire bull terrier-border collie cross. All were unregistered.

A police spokesman said police made inquiries on behalf of the coroner and the coroner would release findings “in due course”.

A Givealittle page set up to support Timoti’s family has raised just over $5,700.

The page describes Timoti as the mokopuna (grandchild) of Timothy Bryan and Amy Rolleston, and son of Hayley Rolleston and Tu’uaki Kata.

The Katikati Medical Centre was approached for comment.

