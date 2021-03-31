Katikati cat show includes cute new kitties

Adorable Devon Rex kittens destined for the L-Plate Cat Show in Katikati. Photos / Supplied

The local cat club is giving first-time feline fans the chance to purrfect their exhibition skills.

Patches and Pointed Inc is having an ''L-plate Show'' on Easter Sunday to give many new exhibitors a taste of professional cat showing.

''Most of the cats that are going to be there are those that were not able to be shown in last year's show,'' says show co-ordinator and Katikati resident Chris Lowe. Their usual big show in September was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic and they missed the 21st event.

''Kittens are shown by 4 months of age so they missed the whole year of showing. Those kittens will be coming up 15-18 months now so we have got the newbies coming through.''

There are 82 entrants from all over the country exhibiting. Many of the cats haven't been to a show before, Chris says.

''It will be a real learning curve for many, it's a really good opportunity for newbies as not everyone knows the process. They will learn what the judges are looking for.''

Most breeds will be on show — Maine coons, Siamese, Burmese, curly cats, Persian, British, Cornish Rex and Devon Rex etc — except for Russian cat breeds.

Cat breeds like Pedro the large Maine coon will be on display.

Chris says people love their shows.

''With cat shows you either like cats or you don't, if you love them you'll love the show. People bring their kids and there's quite a bit of interaction. Breeders are always happy for children to touch the cats.

''This is a hobby that is enjoyed by thousands in the country and we want to bring more people in.''

This year's show will be a fundraiser for Waihi Town Cats who feed the town cats, and neuter and release stray cats. Their community work has recently extended to Katikati.

Patches and Pointed Inc will donate money from the event and product as well.

The details

What: L-Plate Cat Show

Where: Katikati Memorial Hall

When: April 4, 11am-3pm

Cost: Adults $3, seniors $2, children 50cents.