The Christmas scene is back to looking brand new thanks to Katikati Art Group.

There’s some well known figures from the Christmas scene outside the Talisman Hotel.

But they’re looking a little brighter this year.

Mary and Joseph, the three wise men and shepherds have been newly repainted.

Katikati Art Group dedicated the art rooms and gallery to the project. Members have spent the past two months working on the figures with Val Helm coordinating the project.

A decade ago, Pat Williams created and painted the figures and donated them to the community. Katikati Open Air Art now owns the public art and puts them up each December.

President Steve Graveson says they felt it was important to remind the community of the original meaning of Christmas.

‘’What better way than through these lovingly rejuvenated artworks?”

■ Katikati Art Gallery will be open 10am-1pm most Saturday mornings and weekday mornings during December and January. Bring your guests and family to view our local artists’ work along the side of the Memorial Hall.



