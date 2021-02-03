Kasey and Karena cook for Ngā Kākano's kaumātua group

Kasey, left, and Karena Bird gave a cooking demonstration at Nga Kakano Foundation on Tuesday.

MasterChef winners Kasey and Karena Bird were in Te Puke this week giving a cooking demonstration with a difference.

Kasey and Karena visited the kaumātua group at Ngā Kākano Foundation on Tuesday for a diabetes education session.

Ngā Kākano's diabetes nurse Meri-Ira Hiki says she invited the celebrity chefs to help with nutrition advice.

''Part of them coming was to teach our whānau different ways of cooking, healthier ways of cooking and just to really give it from a Māori perspective,'' she says.

''Kasey and Karena whakapapa back to Maketū as well, so getting people who connect back here bringing their skills in - it just helps to boost the whānau.''

Meri-Ira says the plan was to give people ideas for different and healthier ways of cooking.

''I like to get people in with their skills, bring them in and give [the group] something new, something different - they go away with their recipes to try something new.

''It's about getting people in and saying have you tried this or have you tried that or did you know that this has this much sugar in it or this much salt in it.

''And I just love how Kasey and Karena connect with the whānau. I think it's just a beautiful way of utilising their skills and bringing that into the community.''

The diabetes education programme is wider than just looking at food.

''Overall I talk about what is diabetes, signs and symptoms, how to best manage your diabetes, because there's a lot of whānau out there who are struggling with their management, especially when it comes to diet and exercise.

"We really want to support whānau in managing it well and provide support around nutrition and activity.''

She says as with many things prevention is the best way of managing diabetes.

''It's just really getting them to care for their diabetes and prevent the complications of diabetes. We want to protect their kidneys, their eyesight. There are so many elements to diabetes and so many complications that we are trying to run this education session as a prevention to boost up their skills and confidence and self management.''

Ngā Kakano holds regular exercise classes from the kaumātua group with a visiting instructor.

''It's about what services do we have in our community to support our whānau and how can we get the wrap-around service to support them on their journey - because it is a journey. Let's pull in who we know and get everything that they need on board.''