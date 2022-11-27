Karangahake Reserve provides access to the gorge which is popular with walkers. Photo / Jef Wodniack - Dreamstime

Work is set to begin on the development of Karangahake Reserve overflow car parking at what is known as Cornes Paddock on County Rd.

It is required to meet the needs of visitors to the area, particularly over the busy summer period.

The reserve has been used for many years as an alternative carpark, but only in dry weather. This work will offer a permanent, alternative overflow carpark for the summer and other busy times.

The Karangahake Reserve area is very popular with locals and visitors especially over the summer months, as walkers and cyclists enjoy the Karangahake walkways and Hauraki Rail Trail.

“The project has been a long time in the making, and there has been some opposition to the development. To put the matter to bed, council has had legal advice to ensure that we are able to construct a carpark on the site, without the need to change the reserve classification,” says Mayor Toby Adams.

“While there is not an off-road link to the Hauraki Rail Trail, we would like to work with iwi in the future to develop the area and provide a safe off-road link down to the trail. Construction will be finished in time for the Christmas period, and we ask that visitors please stay away from the construction site, for their safety, until the work is finished.

“We look forward to constructing this new facility for the local and visitor communities,” added Mayor Adams.