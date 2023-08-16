Superstar cricketer Kane Williamson visited Te Ākau Ki Pāpāmoa School yesterday to launch an initiative to get kids active.

The annual Zespri Young & Healthy Virtual Adventure is a groundbreaking initiative promoting wellness and fun for children, with this year’s programme beginning this week.

The virtual adventure includes exciting challenges, educational modules and rewards to keep children motivated throughout their journey. By drinking water, eating fruits and vegetables, reducing sweet treats and screen time and practising mindfulness, they earn points to move their class around the virtual course, exploring their own backyard as well as global destinations such as Japan, China, Italy and Greece. The interactive journey aims to encourage children to get moving for their mind, mood and mental health.

“With the digital era and the screen time age that we are in, it brings a really healthy component to it by taking them on a virtual adventure that is very much promoting wellbeing and earning points which you can earn by being outside, getting active with your mates,” said Kane.

“As an ASICS ambassador, I encourage people to get moving, for their everyday health and wellbeing. I’m proud to support the Zespri Young & Healthy Virtual Adventure because it works - it gets more Kiwi kids moving more often with their families to help them build long-term habits to ensure a lifetime of great health and wellbeing.”

Young & Healthy Trust founder Kim Harvey said the timing of the launch is designed to encourage more activity outside during the cooler, greyer days of winter when we traditionally feel like hunkering down and staying inside.

“With this year’s focus on Moving in Nature, we’re harnessing the exponential power of activity for the mind and body, when combined with the great outdoors. Not only does time spent in nature elevate our mood and wellbeing, but it enhances our natural desire to take care of the spaces around us”.

Zespri head of global public affairs Michael Fox said Zespri is really pleased to see the continued strong support for the programme which aligns with Zespri’s values of helping people, communities and the environment thrive through the goodness of kiwifruit.

“We really love the fact the programme encourages children to embrace healthy habits like eating well, exercising and taking care of our environment, which are all really important life-long foundations of good physical and mental health.

“We’re looking forward to seeing more kids getting out and about over the coming months as the programme kicks off.”

Kim’s vision for the programme is for tamariki to develop lasting foundations of wellbeing and hauora.

“By embedding attitudes and habits that support health and wellbeing, we’re supporting a thriving community. Our tamariki are often the greatest influence on their friends and whānau, so the ripple effect of their learning and action is exponential.”

Across New Zealand there are are 250 schools embarking on the challenge this year, including Golden Sands, Pukehina, Paengroa and Tahatai Coast.

Kane is joined by fellow ambassadors Ardie Savea, Ameliaranne Ekenasio and Olivia Shannon who take part in the virtual programme and encourage the kids along the way.