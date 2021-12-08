Voyager 2021 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

June 2022 trial set for Waiohau murder accused trio

2 minutes to read
A trial date was set for three Waiohau murder accused in the Tauranga High Court on December 8. Photo / NZME

Sandra Conchie
By:

Multimedia journalist

Three men accused of murdering Whakātane man Jamaine Wharton will defend the allegation at their jury trial in June next year.

Wharton, 31, died on February 28 this year after allegedly being assaulted and stabbed

