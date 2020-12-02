Jolly parades to be held across Hauraki-Coromandel region

Don Law on his tractor from a previous Whangamata Christmas Parade. Photo / Supplied

'Tis the season ... Santa starts his onslaught of parades across Hauraki-Coromandel towns from this weekend.

Just about every town is celebrating Christmas with Santa parades involving colourful and fun floats, markets and food, usually topped off with the arrival of the big man in red himself.

The Christmas festivities start at night time tomorrow night with Paeroa's Santa Parade and Waihi Beach's Christmas in the Village.

There are four Santa events on Saturday in Waihi, Whitianga, Whangamata and Coromandel Town.

Next Friday, December 11, Santa has his parade in Thames, and December 12 is Tairua's turn.

Te Aroha is due for their Santa visit on December 19 and the following day is Matarangi Santa Parade.

Go Waihi are holding their Christmas parade this Saturday. Stalls on offer include nick-nacks, antiques, homemade aprons, clothing, plants, bath and body products, soap for dogs, beeswax wraps and lip balm.

Sarah Spicer will be singing outside town hall and Waihi Women's Choir will sing Christmas carols outside ANZ bank.

Co-organiser

Sacha Urlich says the float requests are rolling in and this year is looking like a good one. Floats often show up on the day so they can't be sure of numbers, she says.

''This is a time to celebrate, to get out and about after such an interesting year and to celebrate as a community.''

Whangamata Lions Club also have their Santa parade on Saturday at 3pm.

Organisers ask people to think about showcasing your group, organisation, schools or club to the Whangamata community by entering a float.

Geoff March from Whangamata Lions says the float doesn't have to be a professionally built creation, ''it's all about the fun of making something as a team''.

There's also the Christmas Tree Forest event at the RSA from December 17-19.

Christmas parades around the region

December 4 - Paeroa Santa Parade: 6pm at Paeroa Domain. Waihi Beach Xmas in the Village at 6pm.

December 5 - Waihi Christmas Parade at 1pm in the town centre. Whitianga Santa Parade at 12.30pm. Whangamata Santa Parade at 3pm. Coromandel Town Santa Parade at 3pm.

December 11 - Thames Santa Parade at 5.30pm.

December 12 - Tairua's Santa at the Pepe at Pepe Reserve from 10am.

December 19 - Te Aroha Santa Parade at 11am.

December 20 - Matarangi Santa Parade at 12.30pm.