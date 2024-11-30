“For some, the toy run can also be a memorial event for those who have lost loved ones previously.”

Paton said previously the De Bussion and Ellis families had been the driving force behind the event but Bay Rodders took the lead role last year. “The toy run has grown so much and is now a well-established must-do on most people’s hot rod calendars.

“As hot rodders, the toy run is the perfect chance to use our passion to help raise much-needed dollars for these two worthy charities.”

Paton said usually more than 200 hot rods, street machines, muscle and classic cars join the Toy Run.

This year cars will gather at Sulphur Point Marina carpark from 5.30pm onwards on December 6.

At 6.15pm they will head off for a cruise around the Mount then over to Fraser Cove Shopping Centre to show off their vehicles to the public.

“We encourage the public to either bring along new toys for kids cancer and a cash donation for Waipuna Hospice.

“We ask that all toys please be new. Our kids during treatment have no immunity so preloved [items] aren’t suitable and rather than soft cuddly toys, which many young cancer patients probably have lots of already, we’re asking people to donate educational, boredom buster-type puzzles, books and activity games to help distract these children who often spend a lot in time hospital and doctors’ waiting rooms.

Some of the toys donated last year for the Tauranga Toy Run 2023. Photo supplied.

“All donated toys are given to Tauranga Child Cancer so they and their families can enjoy a happy Christmas through some tough times.”

All cash donations will be given to Waipuna Hospice. “Without Waipuna Hospice, many people don’t know where to turn. You can just ring them up at any time when you are lost, and they will answer any questions you have,” said Paton.

“It gives you a real buzz knowing you’re doing a little bit to help people who need extra support.”

Bay Rodders wanted to give a big thanks to Cam from World’s End Bar & Restaurant. who has supported this event for many years, and Fraser Cove Shopping Centre Management and Tauranga Fishing Club which allow them to hold the event in their carparking areas.

- SunLive