Tauranga Bay Rodders club president Keith Sawyer is ready for the Tauranga Toy Run. Photo / Bob Tulloch
For around 22 years, the Tauranga Toy Run has been collecting gifts from people around Tauranga ahead of Christmas to give to sick children living with cancer.
The Bay Rodders say they’re not sure how many presents the club members collected last year but they would like to see the same turnout this year on Friday, December 6, so no ill child is missed by Santa.
“This event is to raise awareness for Tauranga Child Cancer, who support children and their families and the Waipuna Hospice who do amazing work in caring for many locals in their final days,” said Bay Rodders spokesperson Lynne Paton.
“Cancer touches many people in our community and can place a lot of burden on families each year.
“Many of the people who join the toy run have lost family or other loved ones to cancer, or they know of someone who is currently battling cancer.
“For some, the toy run can also be a memorial event for those who have lost loved ones previously.”
Paton said previously the De Bussion and Ellis families had been the driving force behind the event but Bay Rodders took the lead role last year. “The toy run has grown so much and is now a well-established must-do on most people’s hot rod calendars.
“As hot rodders, the toy run is the perfect chance to use our passion to help raise much-needed dollars for these two worthy charities.”
Paton said usually more than 200 hot rods, street machines, muscle and classic cars join the Toy Run.
This year cars will gather at Sulphur Point Marina carpark from 5.30pm onwards on December 6.
At 6.15pm they will head off for a cruise around the Mount then over to Fraser Cove Shopping Centre to show off their vehicles to the public.
“We encourage the public to either bring along new toys for kids cancer and a cash donation for Waipuna Hospice.
“We ask that all toys please be new. Our kids during treatment have no immunity so preloved [items] aren’t suitable and rather than soft cuddly toys, which many young cancer patients probably have lots of already, we’re asking people to donate educational, boredom buster-type puzzles, books and activity games to help distract these children who often spend a lot in time hospital and doctors’ waiting rooms.
“All donated toys are given to Tauranga Child Cancer so they and their families can enjoy a happy Christmas through some tough times.”
All cash donations will be given to Waipuna Hospice. “Without Waipuna Hospice, many people don’t know where to turn. You can just ring them up at any time when you are lost, and they will answer any questions you have,” said Paton.
“It gives you a real buzz knowing you’re doing a little bit to help people who need extra support.”
Bay Rodders wanted to give a big thanks to Cam from World’s End Bar & Restaurant. who has supported this event for many years, and Fraser Cove Shopping Centre Management and Tauranga Fishing Club which allow them to hold the event in their carparking areas.