John McLoughlin gets community service award before he dies

Friends gather around John McLoughlin at Thames Hospital, from left, Rod Sutcliffe, Margaret Treleaven and Ian Troughton. Photo / Alison Smith

A eulogy is too late to thank a person, thinks Ian Troughton of Thames.

Ian is a friend to John Mcloughlin and made a special effort to show John what he means to everyone, with a special presentation to John at his Thames Hospital bedside.

He was joined by friends and Thames-Coromandel mayor Sandra Goudie who gave John a Community Service award on behalf of the community and with the support from many locals.

"So many people do so much for the community and it's not recognised until it's too late, and that's the sad part," says Ian.

"John knows his days are numbered, and I thought it's nice to get some recognition while he's alive."

John has been a resident of the Thames Coast for a large part of his life, mostly at Te Puru.

He became ill a couple of months before Christmas and his health deteriorated quickly to the point that he may not have much longer.

Ian said John, a builder, has a sister in Invercargill, never married, and has no children. Having served on many community committees however he has lots of thankful locals.

John has been involved in the Te Puru Boat club for 50 years, Civil Defence for 40 years, Te Puru Hall for 31 years, St John for 10 years and the Pohutakawa Festival six years, the Thames Coast Resident and Ratepayers four years and Search and Rescue for five years.

Ian has recorded his friend's interesting life story and family history ready for the eulogy.

John was born in Waikawau, north Coromandel, where his father Jack owned 1200 hectares (3000 acres).

His grandfather Ted started with almost nothing and ended up buying five farms in the Depression.

"He borrowed 50 pence off his auntie and bought some cattle with them and fattened them up on the roadside, then took them to Coroglen salesyards and made a hefty profit," he explains.

"It set him into a lifetime of cattle dealing. My grandfather would drive over the Coroglen Rd to buy cattle and sheep at Coroglen and my father would have to drive then back. It takes half an hour by car but how long would it take to drive the animals all that distance?"

John says the award was a surprise.

"I was rapt getting it. I was really impressed with Ian, it was really good."