Tauranga District Court dog Mabel came second place in the New Zealand's Top Dog with a job competition. Photo / Supplied

OPINION

We love a Good Dog story, don't we?

And if you're a regular reader, you'll know I have a particular affinity for them.

I love talking about them, I love writing about them.

As do many of my colleagues.

There was a feeling of joy when we reported last month that Scamp - missing and feared dead - was found after being attacked by a bigger dog.

Heather and Ken Kelly thought their beloved Chinese crested papillon cross had gone off to die after his ordeal. So did I. Scamp's an older fella and I feared his age and size would have meant his fate was sealed.

Heather Kelly with Scamp. Photo / Andrew Warner

But when we heard he was found alive, a cheer went up around the newsroom - great news!

Scamp's a Very Good Boy and deserves to live out the rest of his life in comfort with his mum and dad.

More recently, Mabel the golden retriever made a big impression on our team last week when her heartwarming story ended up with the newsdesk.

She's an absolute stunner - beautiful luxurious blonde hair, wide brown eyes and a smile to rival any top model's.

Mabel's a stunner. Photo / Supplied

And without disparaging her human counterparts, she's been described as the most popular staff member at her workplace.

Everyone was unanimous that she is a Very Good Girl, especially considering she has an important job.

And she recently picked up second place in the New Zealand Top Dog with a Job competition.

She's a special canine trained to help young witnesses at the Tauranga District Court.

Owner, trainer and Ministry of Justice court victim adviser Gail Bryce said Mabel was the top dog at all of her tasks.

"She knows she's a good girl all the time," Bryce told us.

"She doesn't need a prize to know it."

Too right.

Bryce says when Mabel's around children, they tend to be calmer and feel special that she's there just for them.

"She will sit at their feet, put her head in their lap or sit on the floor with them.

"Having Mabel around means instantly everyone is calmer and everyone calls for her. She's very popular across the whole building."

Dogs with jobs are in all sorts of roles in all sorts of sectors and have been for hundreds of years. They can be trained to do amazing things and Mabel is no exception.

We know the important role dogs like Scamp play in our families, but we should also recognise our working dogs like Mabel and their invaluable contribution to the workforce.

Here's to all the Very Good Boys and Girls.