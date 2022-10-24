Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Jo Raphael: Here's to all the Very Good Boys and Girls

Jo Raphael
By
3 mins to read
Tauranga District Court dog Mabel came second place in the New Zealand's Top Dog with a job competition. Photo / Supplied

Tauranga District Court dog Mabel came second place in the New Zealand's Top Dog with a job competition. Photo / Supplied

OPINION

We love a Good Dog story, don't we?

And if you're a regular reader, you'll know I have a particular affinity for them.

I love talking about them, I love writing about them.

As

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times