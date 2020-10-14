Jo Raphael: Covid vaccine is more than just reopening borders

Brazil is home to a city where it is estimated one-third of its citizens have contracted the disease.
Victoria is still struggling to get its outbreak under control despite recent strict lockdowns and curfews.
But this is where we must focus on the real reason for the need for a vaccine: human lives.
Yes, the urgency to reopen borders is constantly pushed by politicians and industry leaders. But the numbers don't lie. The Johns Hopkins Covid-19 website says there are more than 38 million global infections, and more than 1 million deaths. Unthinkable.
Vaccine manufacture and distribution need to be a global effort.
World leaders need to think altruistically, putting people before profits, helping poorer governments with the infrastructure they need to roll out the vaccine. Lives depend on it.