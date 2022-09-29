Jeremy Staines is back selling coffee at Tauranga Hospital. Photo / Emma Houpt

Jeremy Staines can't wipe the grin off his face on his first day back at work.

The 48-year-old Pyes Pā man, who lives with advanced cerebral palsy, is back selling coffee beans and grinds outside Tauranga Hospital after a seven-month hiatus.

Staines had been selling coffee products outside Tauranga Hospital for the past two years, but this came to an "abrupt end" in late January when he was told to leave the bottom carpark by security.

At the time, Staines told the Bay of Plenty Times the move "hurt" him.

"I like to meet everybody. I don't like to stay home. I like to go out and do things with my days. I like to get up and go to work - like you."

He works as a distributor for the social enterprise Drink My Coffee, which aims to create employment opportunities for people living with disabilities.

Staines and his carer Kenneth Hutchison had spent recent months seeking other locations - outside businesses and shopping malls - for him to sell coffee products without success.

He was taking online orders during this time, saying business was "hard and not really busy".

In August, he started a stall at the Saturday morning market in Welcome Bay, but the schedule recently changed to be held monthly.

Staines, who had lived in Tauranga for the past 30 years, said it was "neat" he could finally return to work and thanked the hospital staff who made the decision.

"It means more money in the bank. And I want to do something in my day," he said.

"I found out Wednesday last week. God told me I'm coming back."

Hutchison said the pair had "hit a complete brick wall" finding other spots to sell coffee and if the hospital opportunity had not returned Staines would be unemployed.

"I really did feel for him because there were no alternatives."

When he received an email from a hospital staff member last week, Hutchison called Staines straight away and said there was "a whoop over the phone".

"It's tremendous for Jeremy. He's very thankful and we will see what sales do."

He described Staines as a "people person" who loved face-to-face connection - something he was missing during his time away from the hospital.

"It's great to have a new start and we are looking forward to starting new relationships again with people walking up the path."

In a letter to the Te Whatu Ora - Hauora a Toi Bay of Plenty, Hutchison said Staines' work came to an "abrupt end" on January 24 after being asked nicely by a hospital security guard to leave the premises "immediately".

"This was a totally unexpected and traumatic setback for Jeremy's hard-won achievement of developing his independence."

In his view, the reasoning given for Staines needing to leave was a "pedantic over-reaction" to someone who was "sitting on a bench in the open air in the carpark area".

"It wasn't just the money, it was the people. That is the biggest loss."

At the time he said Staines had built up a solid group of customers - many hospital employees - who bought coffee from him on a regular basis.

Te Whatu Ora Hauora a Toi Bay of Plenty senior advisor governance and quality Debbie Brown said the wellbeing of staff and patients was the "top priority".

"We have taken a safety-first approach to services at our hospitals as part of our Covid-19 response.

"We have had ongoing contact with Jeremy's caregiver about his wish to sell coffee in the bottom carpark at Tauranga Hospital."

However, since the risk had "diminished significantly" and most Covid restrictions had been lifted, she said Staines was "welcome to resume his coffee service".

He would be selling coffee products in the bottom carpark of the Tauranga Hospital on mornings twice a week.