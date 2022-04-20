Tauranga-based Labour list MP Jan Tinetti. Photo / George Novak

White supremacist flyers have been pasted to the shared office of Labour list MPs Jan Tinetti and Angie Warren-Clark.

And a researcher says the recent growth in vitriol and misogyny of such bullying attacks on centre-left and woman politicians is "very concerning".

The flyers were the same as those distributed in Matua two weeks ago, and were headlined "it's all right to be white".

Tinetti, who is Minister for Women, and Internal Affairs, told the Bay of Plenty Times one of her staff members arrived at the office on Tuesday morning and had to remove three flyers pasted to the windows.

"I am disgusted that people think that that's okay to put that sort of information out there. It is not okay, and it is certainly not something that we want to see whatsoever.

"Those are not values that anybody that I've been associated with, or the Labour Party, or anyone in that office is associated with whatsoever.

Tauranga-based Labour list MP Jan Tinetti. Photo / George Novak

"In fact, we find it quite abhorrent and quite distressing that anybody would think like that."

She said it was "absolutely appalling behaviour that even they've [the flyers] been created in the first place".

Tinetti's message for those who had pasted the flyers was that their behaviour was "seriously wrong".

"You are talking against people who are my friends, and friends of this community, and community members. Stop it now."

Tinetti thought she may have been targeted by those with white supremacist views "because we will be vocal against it".

She thought those who were spreading the flyers wanted it to seem as if this was something the community believed in, "and we know that that's just not the case at all".

"I do believe it's a very tiny minority of people who think like this... it's good that the vast majority of people stand solidly against this sort of nonsense."

She said it was incumbent on people in her situation "to publicly come out and talk against this, and why this is so abhorrent".

"We need to talk in support of them [our Māori whānau in Tauranga], and talk in support of their whakapapa and who they are."

But Tinetti also understood it may be too distressing for some to address topics like this.

"If you are in that position that you can do that, do it, but if it's that distressing for you, just ignore it, because we don't want to add fuel to the fire."

She urged the Tauranga community to "stand united" against the behaviour and views.

Angie Warren-Clark said she "felt sorry" for the people who "felt the need" to post the flyers.

Bay of Plenty-based Labour List MP Angie Warren-Clark. Photo / Supplied

"It is this kind of behaviour that shows that these people and their groups are in the minority of New Zealanders.

"We know that the majority don't condone or support this kind of behaviour."

She said she thought their office was targeted "as we're pretty obviously supportive of the advancement of true partnership under Te Tiriti and addressing inequity."

"We've all had a really difficult time over the last two years with COVID-19. People are divided in their beliefs, and there's heightened anxiety and anger amongst a small minority... racism is a cheap opportunity to divide us and Jan and I call it out for what it is."

Warren-Clark encouraged the community to stand up to racism in any way they can, such as by not laughing at racist jokes and studying New Zealand history.

She said those who left the flyers should "come and have a talk and let's see if we have some common ground".

"Also, it would be pretty embarrassing to you if we had to go through CCTV footage to track you down if this behaviour continues."

Distinguished Professor Paul Spoonley at Massey University has monitored white supremacist groups for decades. Photo / Doug Sherring

Distinguished Professor Paul Spoonley at Massey University, who has monitored white supremacist groups for decades, said putting up targeted posters or messages was a typical strategy.

"In the last few years, politicians, especially on the centre-left, have been targeted and especially female politicians. The vitriol and misogyny of these attacks has grown considerably in the last two to three years and is very concerning. It is a form of intimidation and bullying," he said.

"It is important to understand that these activists are small in number but they can cause harm and undermine the safety of politicians."

Spoonley said it was important for the Tauranga community to "affirm the importance of respect for those who take on a political job".

"We should always say it is okay to disagree with policies and decisions but do not attack the person, especially if you are not prepared to front and own up to your views."

Race relations commissioner Meng Foon. Photo / Warren Buckland

Race relations commissioner Meng Foon said the ideals expressed in the flyer "have no place in Aotearoa New Zealand".

He called on the authorities to use "the full force of the law and their powers to address this ongoing issue".

"In the meantime, the community should come together and condemn such behaviour and but also unite under the realisation that the wider public is living harmoniously and welcome diversity in their neighbourhoods and workplaces.

"Tauranga Moana iwi are tangata whenua and kaitiaki of the rohe and have made a great contribution to the wellbeing of all there. Other community groups have also done positive work in the area and none deserve to be targeted or belittled in any way."

He said he hoped to visit Tauranga soon, and wanted to speak to as many people as possible to "resolve some of the animosity, no matter how widespread or not the distributors of such inappropriate and racist messages are".