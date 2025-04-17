Advertisement
Jack Karetai-Barrett’s hikoi for Māori wards draws support

By Diane McCarthy, Whakatāne Beacon
Bay of Plenty Times·
3 mins to read

Jack Karetai-Barrett is met on the shared-use path beside the Eastern Link Motorway by his friend Jess Hambrook.

  • Jack Karetai-Barrett, 15, walked from Whakatāne to Pāpāmoa to promote voting ‘yes’ to Māori wards.
  • The Local Government (Māori Wards) Amendment Act 2024 requires 42 councils to hold a binding poll.
  • Karetai-Barrett received support along the way, despite fatigue and blistered feet, demonstrating determination and commitment.

Sheer determination was all that carried Jack Karetai-Barrett into Pāpāmoa about 8pm on Tuesday.

The 15-year-old had walked from Whakatāne over two days to promote voting ‘yes’ to Māori wards.

Earlier, he had told Local Democracy Reporting he undertook the hikoi to ensure that “what matters to me for the future really counts”.

The Local Government (Māori Wards) Amendment Act 2024 requires 42 councils wanting to keep or form Māori wards to hold a binding poll at this year’s local body elections.

Jack’s mum, Mawera Karetai, was feeling extremely proud on Wednesday morning.

“What he’s done over the last two days, there’s plenty of adults that wouldn’t have done it.”

She said Jack had been reluctant to stop walking despite the fatigue and pain he was experiencing.

“He got down to a shuffle, but he said, ‘I have to do this’. I said ‘you’ve done enough my boy’. He said, ‘no, I haven’t done enough until I finish’.”

Karetai said Jack was worried that he had let people down by not getting to Arataki in time.

“But that’s him. He’s just got such a strong sense of honour and duty. He doesn’t like letting people down.

“I look at this boy and I see the man that he’s going to become. He’s such a really wonderful person. He’s got a good, strong heart for things that really matter.”

Jack told Local Democracy Reporting there was plenty of support along the way, with hundreds of motorists honking horns, stopping to chat and bringing him food.

Higgins contractors volunteered to open the gates through a closed area of the shared use path along the Tauranga Eastern Link motorway, between Paengaroa and the Kaituna River where construction was taking place.

Jack Karetai-Barrett enjoys a foot bath after walking 40km over 12 hours with blisters. Photo / Supplied
“They contacted me and said they’d heard that Jack was coming so they were going to organise for the gates to be opened,” Karetai said.

“So they opened the gates and walked him through so that he didn’t have to take a massive detour.”

She was grateful for the support.

“Whether it was from people stopping to check on him, bringing him kai, and just loving him really.”

His friend, Jess Hambrook, who lives in Tauranga, walked up to meet him and he stayed with her family that night.

Jack is determined to continue with his return walk over the next couple of weeks. However, he needs to give his feet time to heal.

He has also been advised that poor visibility from heavy rain over the next few days would make it unsafe to walk on the road.

He was sounding cheerful on Wednesday morning when Local Democracy Reporting checked in with him.

He admitted that walking on the roadside was “10 times harder than walking in the bush,” which is where he normally tramps.

Also, his boots had been unsuitable, forcing a switch to sneakers after the first day. Despite this: “It was really good, I loved it”.

- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.

