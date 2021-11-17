Voyager 2022 media awards
Jabbed or not? Tenants' vaccination status a 'moral dilemma' for landlords and flatmates

Carmen Hall
By
4 mins to read
People living in flatting arrangements are also wondering if their flatmates are vaccinated or not. Photo/Getty

Some landlords say they are caught in a ''moral dilemma'' when selecting prospective tenants during the Delta outbreak.

Most would prefer vaccinated tenants but landlords aren't allowed to ask if they have had the jab

