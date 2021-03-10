Investigations into fire at Fulton Hogan in Mount Maunganui industrial area

Fire and Emergency NZ crews were called to the building fire at the Totara St premises about 6.35am. Photo / File

A fire at the Fulton Hogan site in Mount Maunganui is being investigated.

Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) crews were called to the building fire at the Totara St premises about 6.35am today.

A FENZ spokeswoman said two crews, from Mount Maunganui and Tauranga, and a fire investigator attended the 8mx5m building fire

Fulton Hogan Bay of Plenty regional manager Anita Varga said none of their staff were at risk but some building infrastructure had suffered damage.

"The fire was promptly extinguished by the New Zealand Fire Service. We are presently investigating the cause."