Callum Newman with his assistance dog Jack. Photo / Supplied

Watch out for Jack the assistance dog in Katikati, he’s becoming a bit of a celebrity.

Everyone in the Newman family has a new best friend, Jack the labrador.

The family of three have welcomed three-year-old Jack into their family.

Jack is an assistance dog who will help Callum, 7, who was born with brain condition bilateral polymicogyria and has cerebral palsy.

Jack is so much more than an assistance dog.

''You see Jack's not just helping Callum, he's helping the whole family,'' says mum Melanie. ''He's a wonderful playmate to his sister Mariana and he's my buddy too.''

Melanie was overjoyed when she learned Jack would become part of their family.

Callum has multiple disorders that affect his everyday life, including epilepsy, which causes relentless seizures. Callum is non-verbal, fed by a tube and gets around on a wheelchair. He requires around-the-clock supervision.

Melanie researched and approached Assistance Dogs New Zealand after Callum was diagnosed. They went on a wait list and Jack arrived in June.

Jack is training to alert caregivers for sleep apnoea and when Callum is having a seizure.

He also helps at appointments if Callum gets nervous or upset and will attend Katikati Primary School for stressful times like assemblies and trips.

''Jack works as a calming influence on Callum. He just comes over and sits beside or lays beside Callum. He's brought him out of a few meltdowns already.''

Jack allows Callum to be tactile with him, and that calms him.

"When Callum is upset, Jack will turn to him and they'll have a cuddle and it just steadily calms the situation.''

Jack is also mobility support such as fetching items and encouraging Callum to be more active during physiotherapy sessions.

Jack's been here only a month and already they see the benefits Melanie says.

''When Jack first arrived, Callum's face just lit up — you see Callum is the most genuine person you will ever meet he loves unconditionally — Callum went to give him a cuddle and he went on to his knees and put all his weight on Jack. There was a bond right away.''

Melanie recently had an intensive two weeks' training with Assistance Dogs New Zealand staff at their Katikati home.

''During that time we took him to the supermarket and appointments so we could learn how to handle a working dog.''

He's Katikati's one and only working assistance dog.

Jack hangs out with Melanie while Callum is at school.

''I take him everywhere so he's becoming a bit of a celebrity around Katikati,'' she says. ''He's a pretty cool dog.''

● Assistance dogs cost $75,000 and families are asked to raise $20,000. Melanie would like to give thanks to all that have helped. They still have a long way to go with fundraising. If you'd like to help the Newman family please donate to Assistance Dogs New Zealand, account number 02 0528 0138534 000 with reference Jack 201387