Incoming tide added worry for teen trapped on rocks with broken leg

Rocks at the headland at Bowentown in the Bay of Plenty. Photo / File

A teenager has had a lucky escape after getting trapped on rocks with a broken leg as an incoming tide threatened to engulf her.

The TECT Rescue Helicopter was sent to Bowentown, Waihi Beach, on Friday after a 17-year-old Morrinsville woman fell 4 to 5 metres on to rocks, breaking her leg.

With the injured woman trapped on the rocks, she was in further danger by the incoming tide.

TECT Rescue Helicopter. Photo / File

The TECT Rescue Helicopter found her and winched the onboard intensive care paramedic down to her, as the tide was washing over her legs.

By the time she was ready to be winched out the waves were breaking over her head.

She was winched into the rescue helicopter and her leg stabilised before being flown to Tauranga Hospital.