Identity suppressed for man accused of making threatening and inciting racial disharmony

A Bay man accused of making a threatening video and inciting racial disharmony faced the charges in the Tauranga Community Magistrates' Court on July 15. Photo / File

The identity of a Bay of Plenty man accused of making a threatening video and inciting racial disharmony continues to remains a secret for now.

The defendant faced charges of knowingly making an objectionable publication and inciting racial disharmony when he appeared before Tauranga Community Magistrate Lesley Jensen today.

The objectionable publication charge laid under the Films, Videos and Publications Classification Act 1993 attracts a maximum penalty of 14 years' prison.

Inciting racial disharmony is a three-month prison term and/or a $7000 fine offence under the Human Rights Act 1993.

The accused has name suppression and also suppressed are the exact details of what led to his arrest earlier this year, but the suppression orders were subject to review today.

His lawyer William McNicol argued that in light of his client facing a new charge the earlier suppression orders should continue until at least his next court appearance.

McNicol said he also needed more time to go through the police disclosure and discuss the matter with the defendant before pleas were entered.

He asked the matter to be transferred to the district court so the suppression orders could be further argued before a judge.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Rob Savage did not oppose McNicol's request.

Community Magistrate Jensen continued the suppression orders and further remanded the defendant on bail to next appear in the Tauranga District Court on July 29.

McNicol indicated pleas to the charges were likely on that date.