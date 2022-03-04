The opening match of the women's Cricket World Cup. Photo / Talia Parker

The opening match of the women's Cricket World Cup. Photo / Talia Parker

A veteran cricketer, players relatives, and a budding singing sensation were just a few of those gathered at Tauranga's Bay Oval for the opening match of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup.

In the crowd to witness the White Ferns play the West Indies today was former White Fern Ingrid Cronin-Knight.

Cronin-Knight, who played for the team in 2008, was impressed with the cricket the White Ferns were playing.

Former White Fern Ingrid Cronin-Knight and Sacha Cowlrick. Photo / Talia Parker

"Their standard is amazing. They've got a lightning-fast outfield - they're very good."

The world cup was originally scheduled for 2021, but had to be delayed, a fact that Cronin-Knight said had actually played to the Ferns' advantage.

"They've had time to hit their stride ... I think it's worked out."

White Fern Hannah Rowe, number 74. Photo / Talia Parker

Cronin-Knight was there with Sandra Cowlrick, who said this game would be a big moment for the Ferns.

"It's an exciting opportunity for the team ... history to be repeated on their home soil."

Duncan Edwards and his son Finn said they were stoked to be part of a historic moment for the Bay of Plenty.

Edwards said the first game of a world cup was "always a special occasion".

Duncan Edwards and his son Finn, 8. Photo / Talia Parker

"And it's always good to support women's sport."

He was happy to have Finn, already a cricket fan at eight years old, along to share that moment.

"It's something he can look back on in five years and think, 'Wow, I was there'."

Team huddle. Photo / Talia Parker

Ocean Kumar, who sang the national anthem to open the game, said she was a cricketer and looked forward to singing the anthem for every game.

Pawan and Ocean Kumar. Photo / Talia Parker

Also in the crowd were Michele and Sheryl, there to support White Fern Brooke Haliday.

Sheryl and Michele at the Bay Oval. Photo / Talia Parker

While both women admitted they were usually more Twenty20 cricket fans, Halliday was Sheryl's nephew's partner, so they turned out to cheer for their family.