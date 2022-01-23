Mount Maunganui's Bay Oval was sold-out to capacity. Photo / Cira Olivier

What do streakers, a rugby coach falling over a hoverboard, a flying cricket bat, cricket greats and rugby stars have in common with Mount Maunganui?

The annual Black Clash game at Bay Oval on Saturday night, of course.

The event saw Stephen Fleming's Team Cricket take on Sir Graham Henry's Team Rugby in a T20 cricket match. It was the first time the event was held at Mount Maunganui's Bay Oval.

Kieran Read and Will Jordan led Team Rugby to a comfortable victory over Team Cricket, evening out the score two-all until next year.

Team Cricket won the toss and chose to bat first scoring 203/5. Team Rugby followed the change of innings, winning with 204/4 and five balls to spare in a "sensational" victory.

The first ball was at 6.40pm but the lines to get in stretched out by about 300 meters 40 minutes as the sold-out crowd of 10,081 entered.

On the sidelines of every other Black Clash, Wellington's Liam Alexander Dulber, 10, was initially a "little nervous" to do the coin toss.

But on top of being part of an important moment of the match, he got to meet rugby great Reid and cricket legend Fleming.

He loved the Black Cash as he got to see rugby greats have a crack at another sport, however, he thought Team Cricket wouldn't stand a chance if it was a game of rugby instead.

Dulber's played rugby, cricket and hockey and said his dream would be to be playing cricket.

It was Tauranga's Toby Rayner, 6, first time seeing a cricket game despite playing junior games at the oval.

Before the game, Reid met with kids at the sideline and was one of them. He said he was "excited" but former All Black captain Richie McCaw was the one he was most eager to see.

It was a surprise trip from Hamilton for Jackson Wullems, 13, who was starting to get into cricket and made the day trip with his dad, Phillip.

Phillip said the duo spent the day at the beach and shopping in anticipation of the night ahead.

"You can't beat it."

Etienne Korb, who had been to cricket grounds in South Africa and New Zealand, rated the "beautiful" Bay Oval a 10 out of 10.

He was part of a group of two families, seven people, from Auckland.

It was the first time the wives had been to a cricket game and they were all backing the rugby players, with the adults in Springbok jerseys while the kids showed allegiance to the All Blacks.

His son, Drehan, said no matter who won, the game would be "good no matter what".

A group of road cones made the four and a half hour trip from Whanganui and said they were "here for the people".

Lead cone Shane Snadden said the group was Team Rugby despite betting on Team Cricket's Dual Olympic bronze medalist Tom Walsh to hit a six.

The group was adamant they would win best dressed - and they were right, scoring the best seats in the house at halftime.

Mount Maunganui's Kelly McEwan said the Oval was "buzzing".

"It's like a little concert," she said, with a DJ hyping the crowd between each ball.

She was Team Rugby and there with her partner, Jarod Mason, who was supporting Team Cricket.

Mason said they had been to games at the Oval before but nothing came close to the scale of the Black Clash.

Duco Events event director Carlena Limmer said it was the biggest Black Clash yet and the sold-out crowd was "absolutely fizzing".

"Boy did the crowd go off," she said.

"We couldn't have asked for a better day, a better crowd, a better venue and a better match."

She described Team Rugby's win as "sensational" and said the event would be back in Tauranga.

A police spokeswoman said a few people were kicked out or given warnings due to intoxication of pitch invasion.

No arrests were made and police were generally happy with the behaviour at the game.