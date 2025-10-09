Hunt for Good has culled more than 1200 deer and produced 8600kg of venison mince, the equivalent of more than 58,000 servings for families.

More than 3700 volunteer hours have been served on several hunting missions since the organisation started in 2024.

Jasper Osborne told the event that Hunt for Good's hunting missions more than doubled its first-year goal. Photo / Matt Hunt

Founder Jasper Osborne, a passionate hunter, told the Bay of Plenty Times he had seen helicopters culling on a farm, where hundreds of deer were left to rot.

He was moved by the sheer number of dead animals and the waste, especially when communities faced food insecurity.

“If we can turn that into a protein source for hungry people, then it’s really a win-win.”

Hunt for Good’s first mission was in November last year, and the team has grown from 15 volunteers to more than 60.

The team has strict rules for its missions, including a no-alcohol policy because of the long hours spent hunting and culling.

“We’ve got guys in Whanganui, Waikato and Hawke’s Bay that are keen as, and sometimes we have too many people that want to help, which is a cool thing to have,” Osborne said.

On a hunting mission in July, the team culled 110 deer and recovered 98, which created 645kg of venison mince.

The Hunt for Good team have culled more than 1200 deer, producing 8600kg of venison mince, the equivalent of more than 58,000 servings for families. Photo / Michael Bogalo Photography

Osborne said none of “the guys” did it for the recognition.

“They like being out with a good bunch of guys, having some fun, and doing some good.”

He said the Bayleys event was “really special” in creating awareness of the team’s efforts, especially those who weren’t “show ponies” and were just keen to help out.

“I think we’re pretty proud of how far it’s come in the first year, and everyone involved loves to see how much impact it’s had on the community.”

Jasper’s father, Bill Osborne, chairman of the Hunt for Good team, said the volunteers were “truly remarkable” individuals.

“During every mission, I have the privilege of watching incredible young people pursue a purpose with immense energy and enthusiasm, asking for nothing in return.”

He said the wider community was “integral” to the group’s success, and the recognition from Bayleys celebrated its community contributions.

“The reality is that, without everyone’s voluntary contribution of time and effort, Hunt for Good simply couldn’t achieve what it does.”

From left, Bill Osborne, Hunt for Good chairman; son Jasper Osborne, Hunt for Good founder; and Marie Paterson, Kura Kai general manager. Photo / Michael Bogalo Photography

Food charity Kura Kai is among the recipients of Hunt for Good’s meat packs, which it uses to create meals for students and whānau.

General manager Marie Paterson said access to high-quality venison was a “game changer”, given the high costs of meat.

“It helps remove financial barriers while ensuring our rangatahi are receiving a great source of iron in their Kura Kai meals.”

As another non-profit organisation, Paterson knew the importance of volunteers and said they were their “backbone”.

“Anything that brings the community together to highlight the good work being done is invaluable.”

Bayleys lifestyle and country sales manager for the Bay of Plenty, Matt Clutterbuck, said Hunt for Good was “as authentic as it gets”.

“It’s grassroots, real-world giving, and it’s carried out with incredible humility.”

He said Hunt for Goods’ commitment was remarkable, and with people giving their time and skills freely, it deserved recognition.

“Every hunt, every hour volunteered, translates directly into food on someone’s table and pest control on the farm; it’s a win-win for all.”

Kaitlyn Morrell is a multimedia journalist for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. She has lived in the region for several years and studied journalism at Massey University.