Hunt for Good Trust chair Bill Osborne, left, Mr Meat Man Bruce Richards and Hunt for Good founder Jasper Osborne. Supplied photo.

A Tauranga organisation is on the hunt for wild venison.

Hunt for Good, a New Zealand-based not-for-profit initiative, has donated more than 400kg of wild venison mince to Tauranga Community Foodbank, providing about 2700 servings to families in need. Donations have been made to smaller community groups too, thanks to the efforts of a team of 15 dedicated volunteers.

Founded by Jasper Osborne, a business owner, passionate hunter and father, Hunt for Good aims to tackle food insecurity while contributing to environmental sustainability through sustainable deer population control.

Osborne’s background in business ownership and his passion for the outdoors inspired him to create this initiative, ensuring both community support and environmental stewardship.

“Red meat is often missing from foodbank parcels, so we saw an opportunity to fill that gap while also helping manage the deer population,” said Osborne. “Our team of volunteers isn’t just about hunting — it’s about feeding families with sustainable food and restoring balance to our environment.”