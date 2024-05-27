Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

How to use diet and exercise to take control of your health

Megan Wilson
By
6 mins to read
Mount Maunganui physiotherapist and coach Brad Dixon explains the positive effects of eating well and moving more.

Could you commit to exercising for seven hours per week and eating a whole-food diet? Physiotherapist and wellness coach Brad Dixon says this is “optimal” for reducing the risk of developing diabetes, Alzheimer’s, heart disease Megan Wilson how people can start with the “low-hanging fruit” to change their habits and use diet and exercise to take control of their health.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times