Horror weekend: Police respond after four fatal crashes

Police say they are supporting the families of the four people who died in crashes throughout the Bay of Plenty over the weekend.

In a statement this morning, police confirmed one person died following a crash on Galatea Rd, Omataroa around 9.10pm yesterday.

Earlier, police confirmed one person had died following a crash on Mottram Rd near Nukuhou - between Ōpōtiki and Whakatāne - around 2.30pm.

Two motorists died following crashes near Taupō on Saturday, one after a crash on Acacia Bay Rd around 10.40pm and the other on Ruapehu St just before 9pm.

Bay of Plenty Police road policing manager Inspector Brent Crowe said police were very concerned about the four deaths.

"Any death on our roads is an absolute tragedy, let alone multiple fatalities, over such a short period of time.

"Police are now working hard to understand why these crashes occurred and our focus is on supporting the families and providing them with answers.

"Such a sudden loss of life is extremely hard for families to come to terms with and is life-changing, knowing a loved one is gone.

"The impact is also keenly felt by the emergency services who attend."

Crowe said police urged all drivers to take care.

"In large part, the answer to reducing trauma on our roads rests with those behind the wheel."