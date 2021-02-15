Heavy rain warning and flooding for parts of the Bay of Plenty

The bad weather is expected to last for the next 24 hours. Photo / File

A heavy rain warning has been issued for Tauranga and parts of the Bay of Plenty to 11am tomorrow.

The MetService said rain could ease off in some parts of the region overnight but there would be falls tomorrow. Rotorua would not be as hard hit but was still in for a deluge and windy weather.

Meteorologist Angus Hines said earlier today 21.4mm had fallen at the Tauranga Airport while 3.2mm had fallen at the Rotorua Airport.

''There's the risk for some pretty heavy falls in the next few hours and again tomorrow.''

Hines said lots of parts of the North Island have had a dry couple of months.

''They'll be eagerly welcoming the rain which is coming at the moment. The only issue for some areas is, it might be coming in a bit too quickly. Ideally, I think you want it to sort of spread out over, you know, a couple of days to really soak into the ground.''

But most of the North Island will be welcoming this rain.

In Rotorua, the forecast is for rain developing in the morning, possibly heavy at times in the afternoon with easterly winds.

The expected Rotorua high for today 18C with a low of 16C. On Tuesday, the forecasted high is 19C and the low 13C.

The forecasted high for Tauranga is 22C and the low 19C.

On Tuesday in Tauranga, the high is expected to be 23C and the low 16C.

NZTA Bay of Plenty System manager Rob Campbell said it was experiencing heavy rain across the Bay of Plenty, and seeing surface flooding at several locations on the state highway network.

These include State Highway 2 Takitimu Drive between 15th Avenue and Elizabeth Street.

''Motorists should expect the unexpected and drive with care. Avoid unnecessary travel, drive to the conditions and watch out for surface flooding, slips and fallen trees or branches. Remain alert for unreported hazards, reduce your speed and be mindful of contractors who could be out clearing hazards off the road. Please drive slowly through work sites.''

River levels may rise quickly with heavy rain and road closures are possible, he said.

''High sided vehicles and motorcycles should take particular care in strong winds. Our contractors will continue to monitor state highways across the region and motorists are encouraged to check their intended route for hazards or disruptions before setting out, using the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner website (journeys.nzta.govt.nz), and remain alert for unreported hazards.''