Hear ye ... mural tribute to Katikati town crier

Lion members Kevin Taylor, Rhys Montgomery, Heather Groves, Kevin Taylor and Reverend Brendan Gibbs at the dedication to fellow Lion, John Groves.

The Lions Club of Katikati paid tribute to respected Town Crier and fellow Lion, the late John Groves by dedicating a mural in his honour.

John died in October 2019 and had been Katikati's official town crier for 18 years.

Katikati Town Crier John Groves was renowned for heading the annual Lions Christmas parade.

A large mural of the man who loved people was painted by award-winning artist Shane Walker. It stands on the northern side of the Western Bay Museum and is mural No 84 in Katikati Open-Air Art's outdoor gallery.

Lions Club president Rhys Montgomery gave a brief address and the mural was blessed by Reverend Brendan Gibbs.

Steve Graveson from Open-Air Art said the mural was a classic example of community involvement with Open-Art Art and the Lions Club.

"Garry Taylor pushed it, John's wife Heather agreed to it, Paula Gaelic commissioned it and Mark Rickard installed it.

"The mural all came together in memory of one of our fallen heroes."

Heather Groves was very proud that her late husband John, Katikati's Town Crier, has been acknowledged in a mural.

Heather Groves said she was blown away by how well-liked her late husband was. She thanked the Lions, in particular Garry Taylor, Open Air Art, in particular Steve Graveson and all those who made the tribute possible.

"John would have been so proud, as am I."

Heather shared how this very English, Englishman came to live in New Zealand.

"We were married in 1984, and in 1987 I brought John to New Zealand to see the beautiful country I wished I had never left. We stayed with my step-parents in Tanners Point for a month and I was devastated when we returned to England.

"So my wonderful husband, aged 54, gave up his large and loving family in England to come to New Zealand.

"He hammered a private sale board in our front garden, a man walked past with his dog and said 'I'll buy it', and within six months we were back in New Zealand - some things are just meant to be!"

The couple bought a motel in Tauranga where Heather discovered how much she hated housework and John discovered how much he liked communicating with people - a talent he carried with him in his role as Katikati Town Crier.

Katikati Lions president Rhys Mongomery addresses the gathering at the dedication of the Town Crier's mural.

Heather lasted in the motel for 18 months, after which the Groves swapped into a property in Pukekohe. It took them six years to return to Katikati.

John threw himself into the community and his first engagement as Town Crier was at the re-enactment of The Landing. He never regretted leaving England and loved his life in New Zealand.

"John was a wonderful asset to the community and on his behalf, I am so proud of this acknowledgment.

"But most of all he was my beloved husband, my love and my soulmate.

"Thank you all so much for coming today to honour this very special man."

Heather has donated John's bell that he used to ring when shouting, "Oyez" at fairs, festivals, concerts, parades or community events, to the Western Bay Museum.