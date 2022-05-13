Tauriko industrial estate. Photo / John Borren

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and Tauranga City Council are seeking people's views on the next phase of the Tauriko for Tomorrow project to shape the community in Tauriko West.

An information display will be available at Tauranga Crossing from May 20 to May 29.

Waka Kotahi regional manager system design Jessica Andrew said people had already shown a strong preference for the long-term transport Option B. This consisted of a new four-lane state highway which would be built alongside the existing State Highway 29 and SH29A.

The option encourages people to use public transport and walking and cycling, and includes integration into the wider transport network and key local road connections.

"We gathered valuable feedback and have been refining the option and would like to hear how the local community feels about the proposed improvements," Andrew says.

"The key objectives of the long-term improvements are to provide choice in how people want to travel, to support a growing community, protection of the freight route and safety for all users."

Option B would "deliver on our vision to support a connected community for locals to live, learn, work and play as well as support the region's growth".

Tauranga City Council general manager of strategy and growth Christine Jones says Tauriko West is one of the city's key urban growth areas, that will provide 3000 to 4000 homes to help meet future housing need in the western Bay of Plenty sub-region.

"As this project progresses it is vital that we keep updating the community on progress. Right now, we wish to inform residents about our draft land use plan, which shows the extent of land that may be developed for residential use.

"We are also looking for feedback on our proposal to rezone this land using the Government's Streamlined Planning Process under the RMA. Like any new development, we're also planning out a network of open spaces and would like to hear the community's views on our approach."

People will be able to provide feedback on the emerging preferred long-term transport option, find out about construction of the short-term transport improvements to enable access to the first stages of housing development in Tauriko West, and learn about plans for the new community.

Feedback is open from May 20 to June 17. From May 20, people can view the emerging preferred option and provide feedback online at taurikofortomorrow.co.nz if they can't make it to the Tauriko for Tomorrow information display at Tauranga Crossing.

Details:

Tauriko for Tomorrow information display at Tauranga Crossing

Opposite the Garden Eateries, downstairs

May 20 to May 29*, during mall opening hours

* A project team will be available, in-person, to hear people's views and answer questions at the following times:

May 22, 10am – 4pm

May 26, 11am – 7pm

May 28, 9am – 3pm



The area where work will be carried out is SH29 from Omanawa Rd to the Takitimu Drive Toll Rd roundabout, and SH29A to the Barkes Corner intersection (Pyes Pa Rd/Cameron Rd).

Short-term transport improvements include a new roundabout at SH29/Redwood Lane, a new intersection with traffic lights on SH29 at Tauriko village, four lanes between Tauriko village and Cambridge Rd, and traffic lights at SH29/Cambridge Rd intersection. A new shared path along the north side of SH29, a new connection to Tauranga Crossing via Whiore Ave for buses, pedestrians, and cyclists, and a shared walking and cycling path along both sides of Whiore Ave to Taurikura Drive is also planned.

Tauranga City Council and Waka Kotahi will continue to progress the short-term enabling works and prepare a plan change to the Tauranga City Plan during 2022. This includes the completion of the structure plan and development of a comprehensive stormwater consent. Council aims to notify the plan change to rezone Tauriko West from rural to urban in early-2023.

Following community engagement, Waka Kotahi will refine the overall designs of the long-term option to inform the Waka Kotahi Tauriko Network Connections Business Case. The business case will be used to seek funding for the next stages of the project. Waka Kotahi expects to submit the business case to the Waka Kotahi Board in mid- to late-2022.