Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Act Party leader and by-election candidate call for Tauranga bus ban for troublemakers

3 minutes to read
Act party's byelection candidate Cameron Luxton chatting to Bethlehem resident Joy Poulgrain at the Willow St bus interchange about the bus driver boycott. Photo / Sandra Conchie

Act party's byelection candidate Cameron Luxton chatting to Bethlehem resident Joy Poulgrain at the Willow St bus interchange about the bus driver boycott. Photo / Sandra Conchie

Sandra Conchie
By
Sandra Conchie

Multimedia journalist

Act Party Tauranga by-election candidate Cameron Luxton says young people who cause trouble at the Willow St bus stop should be banned from using the buses for a month.

Luxton made the comments alongside party

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.