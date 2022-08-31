Whaitere Gold team in training before the worlds event. Photos / Supplied

Whaitere Gold waka ama team have paddled their way into ninth place in the world.

The local crew from Hauraki Waka Ama club have had their first experience on the world stage competing at the International Va'a Federation World Sprint Championship at Dorney Lake, Windsor, in London.

They're ''stoked'' with their masters age group placement.

The crew were up against 28 masters teams from countries such as Hawaii, United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Brazil and Germany.

Whaitere Gold received the club's first medal at nationals last year, and made club history as the first crew from their club to ever qualify to compete at the world championships.

Paddler Seugnet Toweel says competing in a place where the Olympics and Commonwealth games have taken place was a surreal experience.

''We competed in three different events. We got through the heats and repecharges in two events, coming third in the 1000m sprint with three turns in our final heat. In the 500m straight dash, we got through the heats and made it straight into the semis, where we missed out by two seconds to get into the finals.

''This put us ninth in the world for this event, a result we were really happy with, given this was the very first time on a world stage.''

On the start line at the International Va 'a Federation World Sprint Championships.

Both the 500m and 1000m events were in a six-person waka. The other event was joining an Auckland team on a 500m dash in a W12 (two six-person waka strapped together).

The heat was a challenge, she says, coming from the Kiwi cold up to a temperature of 37 degrees.

The team was familiar with the rules.

''New Zealand is very experienced in the world of waka and leads the rest of the world.''

She says their ranking is a massive achievement from a small club from New Zealand. The crew are mainly from Waihi Beach where the club is based.

They had some challenges in the lead up to the event including rain hindering their training and most of the crew getting Covid-19 as well.

Whaitere Gold team.

''One of our crew became ill and we had to tap into our reserve... but we were determined to get there and give our best.''

Their coach is Corinna Gage.

To join the Hauraki Waka Ama Club phone 027 696 2639 or email haurakiwakaama@gmail.com.