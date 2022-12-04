Contractors have now started the Hauraki district's annual road resurfacing programme.

The weather is getting warmer, which means the Hauraki district’s annual road resurfacing programme has begun, after a slight delay due to the wet weather conditions.

“We understand this work can be disruptive, but it is a necessary and key part of our road maintenance programme,” said group manager for service delivery, Adrian de Laborde.

“We aim to give as much warning as we possibly can, but work is guided by weather and contractor availability. Our contractor will issue a letter drop in advance of sealing in urban areas or when a full road closure is planned. The programme this year is mainly rural, so keep an eye on the programme progress on our website,’ he added.

The council advises people to keep an eye out for temporary traffic management (road cones, temporary speed signs etc.) and road workers. Contractors all have families and people who care about them, and we want them to make it home safely at the end of the day.

HDC asks motorists to follow the instructions of the road crews and follow the posted temporary speed limits and temporary traffic layouts. Not only do the speeds and layouts keep the crews safe, but they also play an important role in the final outcome of the road.

Speed can make a lot of difference to the newly-laid seal - even if the work looks completed, the seal needs time to settle or it will lift. The faster the speed, the more likely the seal will lift.

The roads being covered in the programme can be found on the council’s website: www.hauraki-dc.govt.nz/road-works.