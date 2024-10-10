Yes, it was sad to see them go, but I’d be remiss not to admit I’ve grown accustomed to this trend of friends leaving Tauranga. This was, after all, the fourth farewell I’d given in as many months.

It can be disheartening to watch peers leave the city, seeking better opportunities and experiences abroad, while those of us who stay behind increasingly feel like outliers, perpetually trapped in Groundhog Day, Tauranga edition.

Despite our best interests, we find ourselves living vicariously through Instagram stories of European adventures, while battling to make ends meet with jobs that barely cover rent and groceries.

Sometimes, it feels like we get more social interaction on that same expensive trip to the supermarket than on a night out in the CBD.

The reality is that Tauranga is a tough place for Millennials and Gen Z to live. It’s expensive, job options are limited, and the city feels increasingly stagnant and isolating.

I wanted to talk about this because bottling up our struggles will only deepen our nihilism. Such a mindset will only eat away at our motivation and sense of purpose, spilling into work and relationships.

Harris Williams is the managing director of Wisp Marketing Agency in Tauranga.

I’ve felt this same feeling. I’m 27d and run a small marketing company. I’ve learned the hard way that mental health is the cornerstone of personal and professional success. Poor mental health = poor performance in every measure, end of story.

So, for those of us still here, how can we make the most of our situation and find positivity and purpose in Tauranga?

1. Seize the opportunity

When talent leaves, it creates room for those of us who remain to capitalise. Have you ever thought about starting a side hustle or launching a business?

Tauranga is a city ripe for entrepreneurial ventures, and with fewer young professionals around, there’s a whole network waiting to be tapped into.

Business success here is built on relationships, and as one of the remaining ambitious few, you’re uniquely positioned to foster connections and build a strong local reputation.

Your peers overseas don’t have this advantage, so now is the perfect time to take that leap and pursue your passion.

2. Forge new friendships

Another silver lining is the chance to step outside your comfort zone and form new friendships with like-minded people who have also chosen to stay.

I’m in Tauranga because I want my business to succeed, and I’m about to start a family.

There are others who are just like me, and we can all benefit and grow together. It’s just a matter of making the effort to reach out.

3. Strength in adversity

Lastly, hard times build strong minds. There’s something powerful about staying behind and working to carve out a livelihood for yourself.

Limited job options can spark entrepreneurial creativity, meeting new people can teach us new social skills and grow our self-confidence, and the lack of nightlife can lead us to explore other alternatives for having fun.

Embrace the challenges, because overcoming them will make you more resilient, confident, and ultimately, more successful.

In conclusion, while it may be tough for Millennials and Gen Z who remain in Tauranga as others move on to beaches and bright lights overseas, I believe there’s a future for us here.

By shifting to a positive mindset, stepping out of our comfort zones, and embracing the opportunities available to us, we can find prosperity and resilience, and improve our mental health - all while making a real difference in our city.