The reality is that Tauranga is a tough place for Millennials and Gen Z to live. It’s expensive, job options are limited, and the city feels increasingly stagnant and isolating.
I wanted to talk about this because bottling up our struggles will only deepen our nihilism. Such a mindset will only eat away at our motivation and sense of purpose, spilling into work and relationships.
I’ve felt this same feeling. I’m 27d and run a small marketing company. I’ve learned the hard way that mental health is the cornerstone of personal and professional success. Poor mental health = poor performance in every measure, end of story.
So, for those of us still here, how can we make the most of our situation and find positivity and purpose in Tauranga?
1. Seize the opportunity
When talent leaves, it creates room for those of us who remain to capitalise. Have you ever thought about starting a side hustle or launching a business?
Tauranga is a city ripe for entrepreneurial ventures, and with fewer young professionals around, there’s a whole network waiting to be tapped into.
Another silver lining is the chance to step outside your comfort zone and form new friendships with like-minded people who have also chosen to stay.
I’m in Tauranga because I want my business to succeed, and I’m about to start a family.
There are others who are just like me, and we can all benefit and grow together. It’s just a matter of making the effort to reach out.
3. Strength in adversity
Lastly, hard times build strong minds. There’s something powerful about staying behind and working to carve out a livelihood for yourself.
Limited job options can spark entrepreneurial creativity, meeting new people can teach us new social skills and grow our self-confidence, and the lack of nightlife can lead us to explore other alternatives for having fun.
Embrace the challenges, because overcoming them will make you more resilient, confident, and ultimately, more successful.
In conclusion, while it may be tough for Millennials and Gen Z who remain in Tauranga as others move on to beaches and bright lights overseas, I believe there’s a future for us here.
By shifting to a positive mindset, stepping out of our comfort zones, and embracing the opportunities available to us, we can find prosperity and resilience, and improve our mental health - all while making a real difference in our city.
This column was originally written for the Tauranga Business Chamber.