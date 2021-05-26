Harp quartet delivers more than classical music at Thames performance

Anna Dunwoodie says harpists are now exploring more modern music. Photo / Ian Piddington

There's something spellbinding about the harp.

People stop in their tracks to listen and watch a harpist, says ex-Thames harpist Anna Dunwoodie.

''Even very young children. I was busking once and my mother told me about a little boy with an icecream who just stood there enthralled, watching me while his icecream melted all over. It's a beautiful instrument and there's always something to watch.''

Anna loves introducing people to the harp. Its music has evolved from classical music to all music genres, she says, and many pieces can be arranged for the harp giving works a brand new sound.

''Harpists are exploring more modern music and things that hadn't been acceptable can now be played on the harp. There a whole world of different music for harpists.''

Anna says there is something you can do with a harp in most musical situations. A few of her harpist friends are playing in hip hop bands. Lockdown saw many thinking outside the box, she says.

Gliss Harp Group with Anna Dunwoodie is a harp quartet coming to Thames to perform next month.

''Our favourite music is the pieces we are often surprised to hear arranged for harp – such as themes from the Pirates of the Caribbean movies, or arrangements of Scott Joplin ragtime music. Anything can be played by a quartet of lever harps, but some pieces have a buzz that is undeniable.''

One of their works is Anna's Ride the Night Sky which she wrote a few years ago when her father died. But it was ''not the piece I sat down to write'' and instead became more of a nod to Halloween with sounds of witches on broomsticks, whistling wind and the occasional witch falling off her broomstick.

Another is a piece from Gareth Farr's Frozen Landscapes arranged for harps. The music depicts icy cold places.

''The instrument can create that image in your head — it's very cold and wild, lonely-sounding and you can almost hear the ice falling.''

She describes a harp quartet experience ''like one big harp''.

Gliss Harp Group also stars Laura Robertson, Bronwyn McConchie and Lucy Makinson — all based in Auckland.

The four have been harping together and in different harp ensembles since 2013 and will showcase the variety and ''colour'' of the harp. The programme will range from Vivaldi to Gareth Farr, lyrical harp melodies to glissandos, harp percussion, xylophonics as well as newly composed music for the harp quartet.

The details

What: Gliss Harp Group with Anna Dunwoodie

Where: St George's Anglican Church, 602 MacKay St, Thames

When: June 13, 2pm

Tickets: From Carsons Bookstore or cash at the door $20 adults