Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Harington St transport hub: Demolition recommended for 'eyesore' abandoned CBD carpark

5 minutes to read

The council formally abandoned the half-built Harington St Transport Hub earlier this year. Photo / File

Samantha Motion
By:

Multimedia journalist

Five months after abandoning the half-built Harington St Transport Hub, Tauranga City Council has not yet decided what to do with it, as costs head north of $20 million.

The indecision has prompted criticism from

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.