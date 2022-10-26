Andy Gowland-Douglas aka Halloween Queen (left), Cathy Dale and Rebecca Larsen getting ready for the EPIC Te Puke Treat Trail. Photo / Supplied

Next Monday's EPIC Te Puke Treat Trail could become known as Halloween in the Hall.

Much of what has featured in the trail in the past will return - but this year Te Puke Memorial Hall will be decked out as another, spectacular stop-off point on the trail.

EPIC has teamed up with a relatively new arrival in Te Puke, Andy Gowland-Douglas, who has, over the years, amassed an impressive Halloween-themed collection.

"Wherever she goes, it gets put out into the community, so we are going to be able to deck out the interior of the hall with it. It's going to be amazing," says EPIC Te Puke marketing manager Rebecca Larsen.

"There will be holograms, lighting, sound, some big blow-up-things installations - all sorts of stuff spread out through all the rooms in the hall.

With Te Puke Gymsport outside the hall and donkeys at Nordic Mobility, there will be a focal point at the western end of the shopping area.

Other entertainment will be spread around the trail.

An online story competition has drawn 24 entries that have been judged by local horror writer Piper Mejia

"We have had entries from primary school students up to adults and they are fantastic," says Rebecca.

They will be incorporated into the trail via QR codes that will link to the stories and also to digital ghosts that people will be able to collect and possibly win prizes.

"Anybody who wants to go hard and collect all the digital ghosts will be in with a chance to win 200 EPIC dollars."

Everyone is encouraged to dress up for the trail - including retailers - to enter into the spirit of the event.

"It's not just about the people coming, it's good for staff morale and gets everybody happy from the buzz," says Rebecca.

The trail will start at Nordic Mobility and run around town heading towards Oxford St, crossing and back to Marigold Cafe.

The event begins at 3pm on Monday.