Haggis dish of the day at Paeroa Highland Games

John van Bommel is Paeroa Highland Games and Tattoo official haggis supplier.

The ''eew'' factor of haggis is a thing of the past, says local butcher John van Bommel.

''That's what people will say to stop you from getting your portion,'' he says.

Haggis has advanced over the years, especially in New Zealand, and John says their recipe is just beautiful.

Just about all his 25-strong staff have become fans of the Scottish dish since they started working at the Gate Pa shop.

The butchery is the designated supplier of the ceremonial haggis at Paeroa Highland Games and Tattoo to accompany their ''ode to the haggis'' tradition.

If you're a fan of pate, you will like haggis, John says, describing it as like a hot pate.

The recipe was gifted to John and wife Raewyn by Gordon Smart who is considered one of the world's top haggis-makers. The couple run an online haggis website and send their much-loved haggis around the country.

They have a sizeable client base of regulars and new people are always discovering the tasty ''beastie''.

''Once people give it a try, they're back for more.''

Haggis was originally made of sheep's pluck (heart, liver, and lungs) minced with onion, stock, oatmeal, suet, spices and salt. It was cooked encased in a sheep's paunch.

The Aussie Butcher recipe is liver mixed with oats, suet, onions and special spices.

They wouldn't want to use all the other offal involved in the traditional recipe. They refer to their recipe as a more superior flavoured table beastie.

The spices are the secret ingredient, Raewyn says.

She recommends first-timers try haggis on crackers or crostino. Haggis heated in its wrapping on a stove top but never boiled, she says. Haggis is best just warmed.

About four years ago, the Aussie Butcher haggis recipe was picked the favourite picked from 4-5 suppliers around the country who had hoped to be the event supplier.

Haggis facts

* Haggis is regarded as a distinctively Scottish dish from ancient times but many lands created their own version

* Haggis was a method of preserving the offal from a carcass in hard times.

* Traditional haggis was made from sheep's pluck (heart, liver, and lungs) minced with onion, stock, oatmeal, suet, spices and salt.

* The mixture is cooked in the lining of a sheep's stomach.

* Poet Robert Burns (1759-1796) wrote a poem expressing his love of the dish. It is tradition to toast haggis with a ceremonial reading of the work Address to the Haggis.

* New Zealand's first haggis was made on board Captain Cooks' HM Bark Endeavour en route.

* The traditional haggis meal is with neeps, potatoes, broccoli and a whiskey sauce.