Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Gun spotted in Mount Maunganui car turns out to be a toy

Rosalie Liddle Crawford
By
Reporter·SunLive·
Quick Read

Armed police responding to a report of a person with a gun on Sunday morning near Mount Maunganui Main Beach. Photo/Supplied.

Armed police responding to a report of a person with a gun on Sunday morning near Mount Maunganui Main Beach. Photo/Supplied.

Armed police responding to the report of a person with a gun at Mount Maunganui ended up seizing a toy.

Police were called to a carpark near the beach at around 7.10am on Saturday after a person saw “someone in a car with what appeared to be a gun on

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times