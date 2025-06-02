Armed police responding to a report of a person with a gun on Sunday morning near Mount Maunganui Main Beach. Photo/Supplied.

Armed police responding to the report of a person with a gun at Mount Maunganui ended up seizing a toy.

Police were called to a carpark near the beach at around 7.10am on Saturday after a person saw “someone in a car with what appeared to be a gun on their lap”, police said.

“Armed police responded, as is usual practice when there might be a firearm involved.

“Fortunately, the gun was found to be a toy, and it was seized and destroyed.”

A member of the public walking along the boardwalk on Marine Parade at Mount Main Beach contacted SunLive after seeing the armed police.